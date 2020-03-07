Home
Family of former Disney Mouseketeer sues Phoenix police for $1.7 million

Family of former Disney Mouseketeer sues Phoenix police for $1.7 million

Crime Local News Top Stories Video , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — The family members of Dennis Day are officially suing the city of Phoenix for 1.7 million dollars.

The complaint filed this week accuses the city of Phoenix Police Department and Lt. Jeff Price of gross negligence and deprivation of rights.

The complaint alleges the police department failed to notify Day’s next of kin that he was missing, did not adequately search Day’s home for his body, and stepped on Day’s deceased body in his home causing post-mortal skeletal fractures.

Because Day’s body was so badly decomposed, the complaint says it resulted in Daniel Burda, the man charged in connection with Day’s death, not being charged with murder.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »