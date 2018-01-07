Family owned Cartwright’s Market returns to Medford

Medford, Ore.– A family-run store has made a return to Medford after closing it’s original meat market in the late ’80s.
Cartwright’s Market has been holding its grand opening since Wednesday, inviting the community to visit the new store located on Stewart Avenue.
According a member of the Cartwright family, the original meat market opened in Medford during the ’60s and soon expanded into Grants Pass. Unfortunately the family ended up closing the store in Medford due to various reasons but have made a return to the community, bigger and better.
One local customer who has been to the new store a few times already, spread word about the new store by bringing a friend along.
“They have really fresh veggies, it’s close to home, really fresh meat and prices are comparable,” said Heather Halvorsen. “I brought my friend here today so we’re gonna check it out and see what we find.”
In it’s third generation now, the family run business hopes to continue offering not just quality meat but quality food and service for everyone.