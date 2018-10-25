Family pleads for the return of Jayme Closs

BARRON COUNTY, Fla. (WEAU/NBC News) – Members of Jayme Closs’ family bore their emotion to the world Wednesday during an emotional plea for the missing 13-year-old’s return.
“Not a moment goes by that we are not thinking of you and praying for you. Your family misses you so much, your sparkling eyes, your bright smile, your soft little giggles. Your dog Molly is waiting for you, she’s sleeping in your sweatshirts,” Jennifer Smith, Jayme Closs’ aunt, said during a press conference at Wisconsin’s Barron County Judicial Center. We love you to the moon and back and we will never stop looking for you.
Wednesday marked ten days since Jayme disappeared and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot to death in their home.
During the press conference, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a $25,000 reward was being offered in connection to finding Jayme.
Since the investigation began, authorities have seen about 1,550 tips come in and 1,200 have been closed out. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said an uptick in tips has happened since info on two vehicles of interest was released two days ago – one, a 2008-2014 red or orange Dodge Challenger; the other, either a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge or a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX.
There was also a return Wednesday to the home where Jayme’s parents were found shot to death, as a new group of investigators examined the crime scene.
