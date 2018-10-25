Florida middle school “Satanists” arrested in apparent murder plot

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) Two Florida middle school students are facing charges following the discovery of a disturbing plot to kill several students, cut them up and eat them.
The investigation began Tuesday at Bartow Middle School when Bartow police were contacted by a school resource officer who had detained two girls that came to school with knives.
An affidavit from the police department says the students, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, came up with the plan after spending the past weekend together watching scary movies.
During an interview with detectives, the girls said they planned to go to their first-period class and then meet in the bathroom. The affidavit says they planned to then wait for smaller students to come into the bathroom so they could attack them.
“They wanted to kill at least 15 people, and were waiting in the bathroom for the opportunity to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims,” Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said during a news conference on Wednesday.
The girls told officers they planned to kill the students by stabbing them and cutting their throats, and were then going to pile the bodies up in a stall. The affidavit says both girls researched online how to kill someone with a knife and where to stab someone so they would bleed out the fastest.
“They told us they were Satan worshipers. They did make comments that they were willing to drink blood, and possibly eat flesh,” Chief Joe Hall said.
