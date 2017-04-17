Family searching for missing Washington teen

CAMAS, Wash. – The family of a Camas, Washington teen is looking for answers after their son’s mysterious disappearance.
KGW reports Cole Burbank’s parents are making a plea for anyone who could have information about their son.
The 16-year-old has not been seen since Thursday morning when he was spotted near Clark College, according to his family.
Cole reportedly left Camas High School to attend a running class near the college, but he never showed up.
Cole’s family said it’s unusual for him to disappear. Now they’re speaking out looking for help.
Cole’s father Matt Burbank said, “Cole we just want to tell you that we love you very much and we want everything to be okay.”
So far, there aren’t many details about Cole’s disappearance. It’s not clear if there was an accident, foul play, or if something else happened.
Cole was last seen on surveillance images Thursday wearing a black and red checkered shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington plate AKW3441.
Family and friends have organized a Facebook page to help organize the search for Cole
If you have any information about the case, call police.