Farmers get $16 billion in aid during U.S.-China trade war

President Donald Trump said, “I have directed Secretary Purdue to provide $16 billion in assistance to America’s farmers and ranchers. It all comes from China.”
It’s a second round of relief for America’s farmers whose livelihoods are suffering during President Trump’s prolonged trade war with China.
President Trump claims tariffs on China will pay for the relief, but that is unclear. He said, “We’ll be taking in over a period of time hundreds of billions in tariffs and charges to China and our farmers will be greatly helped.”
The first farmer bailout of $12 billion in 2018 was paid by a Depression-era organization called the Commodity Credit Corporation.
Iowa pork farmer Mike Paustian said the aid is more of a band-aid than a bailout. “Let’s face it. Everyone’s lives would be a lot easier for us and for China if we could just work out a deal,” Paustian said. “What we really want is to just… we want trade deals.”
Other farmers say they’re willing to tough it out in hopes that President Trump wins the battle of the better deal with China.
Alabama farmer Brian Usery said, “Farmers are tough and we will find a way to get through it.”
“We will ensure our farmers get the relief they need and very, very quickly,” President Trump said. “It’s a good time to be a farmer we’re going to make sure of that.”