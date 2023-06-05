Fatal apartment fire in Douglas County under investigation

WINSTON, Ore. – One person was found dead after an apartment fire in Douglas County.

Firefighters said on the morning of Saturday, June 3, there was a fire at Blue Ridge Apartments on Southwest Hart Avenue in Winston.

According to Douglas County Fire District 2, firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

During a primary search, a person was found dead.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.

No further information was provided by DCFD2.

