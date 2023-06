In this Mental Health Minute, Julia Jackson who is the Director of Behavioral Health at Jackson Care Connect, talks with Seraphina Pinsky, Tri-County Area Manage at Max’s Mission. Seraphina talks about the impact of Naloxone and the work being done by Max’s Mission

Remember, if you are in a mental health crisis, or struggling with substance abuse, call 9-8-8

