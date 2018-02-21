Fatal crash on Highway 199

SELMA, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 7:00 p.m. on February 20 troopers responded to reports of a head-on crash near milepost 24.5 in Selma.
OSP said a white GMC Safari driven by an Ohio man was traveling northbound on Highway 199 before the crash. Another red Toyota Prius driven by 69-year-old Cave Junction resident Deborah J. Newell was traveling southbound on the highway.
When the two vehicles were negotiating a curve, they collided head-on near the center line of the highway.
According to troopers, Newell was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Newell’s family has been notified.
It doesn’t appear that intoxicants contributed to the crash, according to OSP. Anyone with further information is asked to call the police.