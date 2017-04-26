Home
Fatal crash outside of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An Ashland man was killed when his car collided head-on with another vehicle near Ashland.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 24 at around 1:50 p.m., a Honda Insight driven by 60-year-old John Allan Lockheed crossed the center line of Dead Indian Memorial Road.

Lockheed’s car hit an oncoming Chevrolet pickup truck with two people inside.

Deputies said Lockheed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the pickup were taken extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

