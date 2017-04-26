240 pounds of cannabis stolen from marijuana farm

Eagle Point, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people who stole a large amount of cannabis from a recreational marijuana farm.
It’s worth a street value of nearly half a million dollars.
The theft of the 250 pounds of cannabis was all caught on security cameras.
Now the owner of the 10-year-old cannabis wholesaler is hoping that will help the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office find the thieves.
“Who would come sneak around somebody’s property in the middle of the night?” Cannabis farm owner Allan Camben said.
It was 2 a.m. on April 7th when three people broke into Allan Camben’s recreational marijuana farm to steal 240 pounds of cannabis.
“It was the night we had that big wind storm come through. Everything was howling loud and so I’m guessing they come in with that in mind,” Camben said.
Camben says they spent 45 minutes stealing all they could.
Then a couple weeks later on Sunday night, they came back ready to steal more cannabis and tools from two storage units.
“You can see in the video the one kid has a big can of bear mace… the other guys gotta gun hanging out of his pocket,” Camben said.
Camben sells recreational marijuana to stores across Oregon, but now the company’s taking a big hit.
After the thefts, owners had to lay off all their employees.
“We got everybody we knew together to try and make a run at being able to work together and have something amazing… to be able to put organic products out on the market,” Camben said.
But admist the heartbreak and disappointment, Camben hasn’t lost all hope.
“We’re just gonna try, ya know. It’ll be a two-guy show until we can get some funding back together… get something under our feet. And we’re not gonna give up,” Camben said.
If you have any information regarding the cannabis burglary, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.