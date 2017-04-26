Historic Grants Pass sign getting redone

Grants Pass, Ore., — A historic sign in Grants Pass is getting a face lift.
The Redwood Empire sign on 6th Street was originally built to lead people to a popular vacation spot.
The Redwood Empire takes visitors through Oregon and ends at the Golden Gate Bridge.
But the hand painted sign is old, and worn.
Now the city is working on making a new one.
“We’re gonna see if we can rekindle some of that adventure and seeing some of the most beautiful scenery you’ll find anywhere in the world, down the Redwood Empire.” said Assistant City Manager, David Reeves.
The new sign will look similar to the current one, but with a few changes, like adding the words Grants Pass and Ocean Beaches.
The city expects the new sign will be up by summer.