Home
Historic Grants Pass sign getting redone

Historic Grants Pass sign getting redone

Local News , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore., — A historic sign in Grants Pass is getting a face lift.

The Redwood Empire sign on 6th Street was originally built to lead people to a popular vacation spot.

The Redwood Empire takes visitors through Oregon and ends at the Golden Gate Bridge.

But the hand painted sign is old, and worn.

Now the city is working on making a new one.

“We’re gonna see if we can rekindle some of that adventure and seeing some of the most beautiful scenery you’ll find anywhere in the world, down the Redwood Empire.” said Assistant City Manager, David Reeves.

The new sign will look similar to the current one, but with a few changes, like adding the words Grants Pass and Ocean Beaches.

The city expects the new sign will be up by summer.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics