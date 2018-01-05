Fatal crash reported on the Grants Pass Parkway

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash on the Grants Pass Parkway.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said the crash happened sometime before 11:40 a.m. Friday between Southeast M Street and Northeast F Street.
According to police, the initial crash report indicated it was a head-on collision, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured, one of whom was considered in critical condition.
Police have not yet released the identity of those involved in the crash. Any additional details about the crash, including vehicle descriptions, are being kept confidential while the investigation continues.
GPDPS said the road will remain closed while a crash reconstruction team investigates. Drivers are advised to stay clear of the area and use alternate routes.