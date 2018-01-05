Grants Pass man wins $2 million lottery prize

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man won a $2 million lottery prize, just one number away from a huge Powerball jackpot.
The Oregon Lottery said Ronald Ceci bought a Powerball ticket at the Lil’ Pantry Market and Deli in Merlin. He then put the ticket in the sun visor of his car. When he checked it Wednesday, he discovered the ticket was worth $2 million.
Ceci said the store clerk who scanned the ticket was more thrilled than he was. “He was very excited and shaking. He gave my wife a hug and was shaking like a leaf.”
Ceci is a retired cabinet builder and said he plans to use the money to complete some home improvement projects.
Ceci’s wasn’t the only winning ticket bought in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Lottery said there is still an unclaimed $1 million prize purchased in Jacksonville.
The wins come while the Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $570 million for Saturday’s drawing. That’s the fifth largest Powerball jackpot in history.