Fatal fire under investigation in Douglas County

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a Douglas County Fire.
Oregon State Police said on April 12, there was a structure fire at 830 Myrtle Avenue in Reedsport.
When first responders arrived at the fire, they found out everyone had evacuated the home with the exception of 68-year-old Joseph Lee Shoemaker. He was later found dead inside the home.
Reedsport police are investigating with the help of the Douglas County Major Crimes Team and OSP. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 1-800-442-2068.