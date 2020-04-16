Dancing and Dining in the Streets goes virtual

Medford, Ore — While there won’t be any physical dancing or dining in the streets this year, it’s not stopping the fundraiser from going virtual
The fundraiser for Access, presented by the Downtown Medford Association is hosting a special online edition Friday night.
Teaming up with Medford’s Third Friday and DJ Gemineye, the virtual dance party will take part on the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We can’t be out in the streets dancing and dining, so we might as well bring it right into the living rooms, or driveways or wherever people want to be to lift their spirits and have a good time dancing and listening to music and ordering in from a local restaurant,” said Co-Chair Kelly Gonzales.
You can be a part of the show Friday evening 6pm to 9pm.
Funds raised during the event will go to help the Access Family Nutrition Program. You can donate by texting ACCESSHELPS to 44-321 now or during the show.
More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/DancingAndDiningInTheStreets
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.