Fatal pedestrian crash in Douglas County

Douglas County, Ore., — Oregon State Police responded to a car vs pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near Landers Lane on Friday night.
Around 8:30 when OSP arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
OSP says 76-year-old Claude Stump was driving on Highway 42 when he hit 57-year-old Tami Lee Cairns.
Cairns was in the road and there was no cross walk.
OSP says neither alcohol or speed appear to be a factor.
