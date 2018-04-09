FBI raids Michael Cohen’s office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen on Monday morning.
Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, says agents seized privileged communications between Cohen and his clients.
Ryan also said the raid stemmed partially from a referral by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Cohen is a confidant of President Trump’s, who admitted to paying $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels.
She claims her and Trump had an affair in 2006 and the payment was to keep her quiet.
President Trump denies the affair and says he knew nothing about the payment.
A person briefed on the search told the New York Times that the FBI also seized emails, tax documents and business records, including communications between Trump and Cohen.