FBI reportedly investigating Biden bus incident

AUSTIN, Texas – The FBI is investigating an incident last Friday involving Trump supporters surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway.
Video shows a long line of vehicles flying Trump flags trailing the Biden-Harris bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin on I-35. At one point a car clips a pick-up truck as it tries to change lanes.
This weekend, President Trump used the incident to lash out at the FBI, saying in a tweet, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”
The president also referred to the incident during some of his rallies this weekend.
Neither Joe Biden nor his running mate Senator Kamala Harris were on board the bus.