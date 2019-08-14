FCC approves Sprint and T-Mobile merger

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The head of the Federal Communications Commission has moved to approve T-Mobile’s merge with Sprint.
The $26 billion deal is expected to easily pass the FCC’s Republican majority, but it may take time.
Commissioners are permitted to ask for extra time to review proposals and one Democratic commissioner has previously called for additional public input on the matter. That could delay the vote for weeks.
Meanwhile, Oregon has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the merger in court.
The plaintiffs say the deal will reduce competition and increase prices for cell phone service.
Supporters believe it will lead to faster implementation of 5-G mobile technology.
A trial is expected to begin in December.