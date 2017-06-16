Fire destroys home near Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore.- A home near Klamath Falls was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
The fire started in a home on Old Fort Road shortly after 8 p.m. Flames quickly spread through the house, then into nearby trees.
Neighbors and state forestry crews responded to the fire and were able to prevent the flames from spreading further.
Friday, fire crews will investigate the scene of the fire to find a point of origin.
The family living in the home wasn’t there when the fire started, however some pets were inside. Immediately following the fire, the pets were unaccounted for.
Disaster responders with the local American Red Cross are helping the family, which includes two children.