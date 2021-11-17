FDA could authorize Pfizer, Moderna boosters for all by Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Two big announcements could come down before the end of the week. One on boosters, another on an experimental COVID-19 antiviral.

Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said, “We’re not going in the right direction.” Because that direction is up. The U.S. is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, up 11% over the daily average two weeks ago.

“This is exactly where we did not want to be coming into this winter but we do have tools at our disposal,” Dr. Wen said.

One of those tools is boosters, though they’re only available for certain groups right now. But Tuesday, Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for boosters for all adults

“At this point, we know that immunity wanes over time,” Dr. Wen said. “We also know that a third dose of the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine will substantially increase protection again.”

The FDA said its vaccine advisers will not meet to discuss the matter, which means the FDA’s decision on authorization could happen at any time.

Dr. Wen said, “For the FDA to say, ‘Everybody, all adults, should be getting a booster dose. It will be really huge to clarify that muddled messaging that never should have happened in the first place.”

Another potential tool in the fight against COVID-19 is in the works: Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill called “Paxlovid.” The company has applied to the FDA for an EUA and a source said the White House is finalizing a contract to purchase 10 million doses of the drug. An official announcement is expected as soon as this week.

The pill could become an important weapon in the battle against this virus, especially as cases rise and winter closes in.