FDA head summoned to White House to discuss COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) The head of the FDA was summoned to the White House to discuss why the agency isn’t moving faster to approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
Dr. Stephen Hahn arrived at the West Wing Tuesday morning to meet with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with the two men set to talk about the timeline for approving Pfizer’s vaccine and with meadows expected to push for the FDA to move more quickly.
Pfizer, which is working with German drugmaker “BioNTech,” applied for emergency clearance from the FDA on November 20th.
The agency has scheduled a meeting for December 10 to discuss the emergency authorization request.