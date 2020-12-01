Home
Oregon hospitals struggling to keep up with Covid-19 hospitalizations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Top health officials from Providence Medford Medical Center and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center met with Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday to share the struggles their hospitals are facing.

Providence’s chief medical officer says they’ve had an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations in Portland. That has forced them to cancel all elective surgeries.

Asante’s Vice President of Medical Affairs echoes a similar experience.

She says their hospitals are filling up and if that happens, there won’t be any places to transfer people.

“If we run out of resources we will be embracing something called crisis standards of care which means that we have to decide who’s going to get the limited resources that we have left,” Courtney Wilson, said.

Wilson says we could get to that point in the coming weeks or months.

She says continuing to wash your hands, wear masks, and stay socially distant will help slow the spread of the virus.

