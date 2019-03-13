FDA proposing restrictions for flavored e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed new rules that would restrict the sales of flavored e-cigarette products.
Under the proposal, flavored e-cigarette products would only be sold at retailers and websites that impose age restrictions.
Flavored cigars that were introduced after 2016 without FDA clearance would also be subject to new actions including possibly being removed from the market.
Also, the deadline for flavored e-cigarette producers to submit pre-market applications has been moved up a year to August 2021.
The latest guidelines are the government’s latest effort to curb youth vaping, which has been labeled an epidemic.
The changes do not apply to the flavors of menthol, mint and tobacco.
The FDA froze new products from entering the market when it started regulating e-cigarettes in 2016.
the agency said those already being sold would need to send in applications for review starting last year, but that deadline was extended to 2022.