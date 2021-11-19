FDA recommends COVID vaccine boosters for all adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Food and Drug Administration said all fully-vaccinated adults in the U.S. should be able to get a COVID-19 booster.

The agency made the announcement Friday.

Previously, only those who were 65 years or older and adults who were at high risk of getting the disease were eligible.

The FDA decided to expand the emergency use authorization after a Phase 3 trial showed boosters are safe and have an efficacy of 95% against symptomatic COVID-19.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Friday to discuss signing off on the FDA’s recommendation.