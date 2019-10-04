FDA warns against vaping products containing THC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The FDA is urging consumers to stop using vaping products containing THC as an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries continues.
The agency issued the warning in a statement released Friday afternoon.
The FDA is also warning consumers to not buy any vaping product off the street nor should they modify any substance.
According to the CDC, over a thousand cases of lung injuries have been reported in 48 states and the US Virgin Islands.
The majority of the patients have reported using THC-containing products.
So far, at least 21 people have died from vaping-related lung injuries.