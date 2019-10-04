Home
Irwin pleads ‘guilty’ to death of 6-week old child

Irwin pleads ‘guilty’ to death of 6-week old child

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman from Bonanza, Oregon woman was sentenced to 100 months in prison for her role in the death of her 6-week-old child.

Ashley Grace Irwin was arrested in April on manslaughter charges.

An investigation revealed the infant died in 2018 from a lack of food and medical care.

Irwin pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

As part of the plea agreement, Irwin will testify at the trial of co-defendant Douglas Dale Johnston, the father of the child.

Johnston was arrested earlier this year in Alaska after neighbors there learned he had a warrant out of Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »