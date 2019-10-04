Police share new photo of possible shooting suspect

WILDERVILLE, Ore. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest in shooting and stabbing under investigation in Josephine County.
According to Rural Metro Fire, they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Old Redwood Highway and Wilderville Lane on the night of September 30.
A man and a woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, firefighters said.
The suspect in the shooting was able to get away. However, police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public because the suspect was known to the victims.
On October 2, Oregon State Police said they are trying to identify a possible suspect in the case, now described as a shooting and stabbing. The person of interest was described as a 5’9” tall male with short hair and a medium build. He also has a strong Chicago accent, slumps his shoulders and isn’t very talkative. Police describe him as “baby faced.”
OSP stated the possible suspect is about 18 years old and goes by the name “Kyle.” He may have the last name of “Harding” or “Handing.”
Police said the firearm involved in the incident was left at the scene but the knife is still missing. It’s described as a switchblade with a camouflage handle.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 541-776-6111.