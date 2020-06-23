FDA warns of toxic hand sanitizer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – If you have any hand sanitizer in your house, you need to check the label. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that several may contain a toxic chemical.
The agency says nine products manufactured by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV may contain methanol. The substance can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA did not say where the products are sold in the U.S.
The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.
The FDA also says it is not aware of any adverse events related to these products.
The nine products listed are:
- l-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer