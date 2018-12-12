Fear of the road: fewer teens driving

JOHNSON COUNTY, Miss. (KSHB) – New research shows the freedom and independence of driving doesn’t have the same appeal as it used to for many of today’s teenagers.
Faith Pennington, a junior at Missouri’s Johnson County Community College is 21 years-old.
She didn’t get her permit and then drivers license until well after her 17th birthday.
Many of her peers were already driving.
“All my friends were getting their licenses; They’re like, ‘When are you going to do it?’ I’m like, ‘Not today,'” said Pennington.
“I was in a car crash when I was little; almost a head-on collision that totaled the car. I was in the backseat my dad was driving. This truck just went over the line and smacked right into us,” she explained.
Zebra researchers discovered that 33.3 percent of teen boys think driving is scary and 46.3 percent of teen girls agree.
Another reason many teens are scared of driving is because of their parent’s fears.
Zebra researchers revealed that 58 percent of parents surveyed said they are afraid of their teens driving. And there is good reason for that fear: Zebra revealed that teens are three times more likely to be in a deadly crash than drivers age 20 and older.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2QrWUrF