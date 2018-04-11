Federal fugitive arrested in N. California

LEGGETT, Calif. – A man wanted on federal charges was arrested in northern California.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 46-year-old Shawn Frederick Weatherhead is a transient with ties to the area around Springfield and Eugene, Oregon. He’s repeatedly called the FBI, racking up over 1,000 calls to the agency since December of 2015.
On at least three occasions during April 2017, Weatherhead allegedly threatened to kill people during his calls.
A federal judge issued a warrant for Weatherhead’s arrest in October 2017. He was charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.
On April 10, 2018, Weatherhead was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer. He was reportedly cooperative with the officer and was arrested at the scene without incident.
Weatherhead remains behind bars in San Francisco.