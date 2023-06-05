Federal trial on Measure 114 begins Monday, June 5th

MEDFORD, Ore. – A five-day federal trial on Oregon Measure 114 is set to begin Monday, June 5th.

The Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety said it’s joining the Oregon Department of Justice to defend Oregon’s newest gun safety law. That was passed by voters last year.

Measure 114 has been on hold while the fight over the measure goes through the courts.

If the measure takes effect, it would ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and require people to pass a background check to get a permit before purchasing firearms.

Critics have claimed the measure is unconstitutional.

“The crux of our defense for large capacity magazines is that they are not arms at all, protected by the second amendment because they’re accessories, and because there is a long history and tradition of regulating dangerous weapons and other accessories throughout the United States.”

The trial is expected to come to an end Friday, June 9th. The Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety said winning this trial will take Oregon one step closer to implementing policies to reduce gun violence. A state trial challenging Measure 114 in Harney County is expected to begin in September.

