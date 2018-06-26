Feds put occupy ICE protesters on notice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Federal officials issued an eviction notice Monday for the protesters at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.
Officers from Homeland Security handed out fliers to individual Occupy ICE PDX protesters, indicating they could face arrest if they continue to block the building’s entrances.
Demonstrators have surrounded the building for a full week and forced operations to shut down last Wednesday. The protesters consider the closure a win and hope to abolish ICE altogether.
The Occupy ICE PDX movement takes its name from the Occupy Wall Street protests that erupted in New York during the financial recession in 2011.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Mrigii