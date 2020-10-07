Home
FEMA on how to replace lost documents

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Thousands of Oregonians lost their homes this past fire season. Many of those homes held essential documents that can be hard to replace.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management acknowledge your life’s vital documents, like birth certificates and medical records, can be time-consuming and frustrating to get back. So they’ve published a list of contacts to help speed up the process:

Federal documents

State documents

Personal documents

  • Real estate and property: Contact your county government.
  • Credit cards: Contact your credit card company directly.
  • Credit reports from Equifax, Experian, TransUnion (During the COVID-19 pandemic, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion are offering free weekly online reports through April 2021.) Phone: 877-322-8228 — Website: http://www.annualcreditreport.com
  • Insurance documents: Check with your insurance agent.
  • Medical records: Cal your doctor or your medical insurance company; medical prescription records are tracked electronically.

Disaster recovery help is available regardless of nationality or language. If you or someone you know needs disaster-related assistance, call FEMA at 800-621-3362

Visit http://www.fema.gov for more information.

