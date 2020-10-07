White House says Trump is in ‘very good health’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to reporters outside the White House Wednesday morning and said President Trump continues to be in good health.
Meadows said safety protocols have been put in place inside the White House so the president can continue working.
“Obviously with the president, he continues to work,” Meadows told reporters. “We have a number of safety protocols, with full PPE, masks, goggles and the like for any direct interaction with the president in those areas. We continue to have a number of areas where we have disinfectants for hard surfaces and the like. The president continues to work. He’s in very good health, we are pleased with his progress. And I had a briefing last night with Doc Conley, late last night, and will do so again this morning.”
He also confirmed that negotiations for a new comprehensive COVID-19 stimulus bill are off, but did say that President Trump is willing to look at piece-by-piece legislation on getting relief to the American people.
Meadows said, “Well, the stimulus negotiations are off. Obviously, we’re looking at the potential for stand-alone bills. There’s about 10 things that we agree on and then if the Speaker is willing to look at those things on a piece-by-piece basis, then we’re willing to look at it. It became very obvious over the last couple of days that a comprehensive bill was just going to get to a point where it didn’t have really much Republican support at all. It was more of a Democrat-led bill, which would have been problematic, more so in the Senate than in the House.”