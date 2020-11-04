FEMA to stage RVs, trailers at Jackson Co. Expo for temporary housing

MEDFORD, Or.- The Jackson County Fairgrounds have played a central part in Jackson County’s fire recovery and response the past two months. Now, parts of the grounds are being used by FEMA to provide state-wide support.
FEMA is preparing to move Oregon fire victims out of immediate temporary housing like motels and shelters. Instead, its looking to place people in intermediate housing, like RVs and travel trailers.
The Expo will serve as a staging point for these housing options as a longer-term option for displaced survivors.
“For like direct housing assistance, as we like to call it, this is the best options that’s available,” said FEMA’s David Yost.
The deadline for FEMA’s disaster relief application is quickly approaching but a more immediate housing effort is being organized.
FEMA’s direct housing mission focuses on moving people out of motels and temporary shelters into semi-permanent units.
It’s looked at buildings to renovate into housing, what rental options there are available in the valley, and is now preparing to move dozens of RVs and trailers into the area.
Yost says its important these options are ready to be home for fire victims, even for a short period.
“What we are doing is we are bringing in trailers and then we are inspecting them, furnishing them, and basically giving them a once over to make sure they are okay to be given to disaster survivors for their temporary use,” he explained.
Jackson County Emergency Operations Center Director John Vial says the Expo will serve as the staging area for all of Oregon. Some of the trailers will be moved to county parks or open private property.
“FEMA has contracted with Jackson County to utilize the Expo grounds and the Expo grounds are going to be used as a staging area for FEMA trailers and RVs,” Vial said at a press conference Monday.
Over 100 hundred RVs from more than sixteen vendors will make their way into Jackson County starting this week, with official FEMA trailers arriving close behind. FEMA is reaching out to displaced households to see what needs they have, which then informs how and where the organization will house survivors.
“FEMA will look at the size and composition of the household at the time of disaster to determine the size of the unit and the appropriateness and certainly they will look at any accessibility considerations that that household might need,” said Toby Price with FEMA’s Operations division.
FEMA says this type of intermittent housing helps supplement the financial assistance the organization provides. As a reminder, the deadline to apply for FEMA disaster aid is November 16th.
