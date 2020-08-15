Unemployment numbers in Rogue Valley

Unemployment rates are slowly dropping nationally, but local experts say we have a long way to go before we are back where we should be.
Regional economist Guy Tauer says the Rogue Valley is currently floating around 11% unemployment; just a bit higher than the national average.
Last year at this time, the rate was at 4%.
He says its better today than it was in April, but still much higher than we would like it to be.
“The recession was kind of a punch in the face. You know, we’re still feeling the sting from that… It’s just going to take a long time to recover from the black eye that we’re feeling right now.”
Tauer says businesses in tourism, travel, night life, etc. are the ones feeling it the most.
While professional business services, construction, and wholesale trade haven’t shown as severe losses.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.