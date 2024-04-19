Fire burns through attic, roof at Timberline Lodge

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. – A fire burned through the attic and roof of the historic Timberline Lodge Thursday night.

According to Timberline, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. All guests and staff were immediately evacuated and within two hours firefighters had the fire extinguished.

While an investigation is underway, it is suspected fireplace embers ignited the roof.

Timberline says most of the damage is contained to the central areas of the hotel, including the headhouse and main lobby areas.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Both the lodge and ski area are closed Friday. Staff say the ski area will reopen Saturday and they expect the hotel to reopen on Sunday.

