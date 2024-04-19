Children’s museum teams up with OSF for Artists in the Amphitheater

The free event is hosted by the children’s museum in collaboration with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Attendees can enjoy puppet making, face painting, improv, as well as costume and set creation.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon is offering a 10% discount for those who would like to sign up for a membership during the event.

Artists in the Amphitheater is happening Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

