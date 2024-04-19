Over $19M in Secure Rural Schools funds coming to Southern Oregon

WASHINGTON, DC. – Over $19 million in federal payments is coming to counties in Southern Oregon as part of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS).

The announcement came from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley Friday. The $19 million is part of a $47.7 million package going to 30 counties across the state of Oregon.

“The Secure Rural Schools Act has helped rural communities in Oregon and across the nation to be even better places to live and work,” said Wyden, who co-authored the original SRS law in 2000 and secured three additional years of SRS funding in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “This direct investment in Oregon counties will help create opportunities for young Oregonians, generate jobs and economic growth, and promote public safety. These are the types of federal investments I fought for more than two decades ago when SRS originally passed, and that I will keep battling to support rural communities throughout the state.“

The funds will be used for schools and road maintenance as well as youth job training, wildfire prevention, watershed restoration and habitat conservation.

“Secure Rural Schools payments are critical for our rural communities here in Oregon and across America because these investments provide essential support for our schools, key infrastructure projects, public safety, and wildfire mitigation efforts,” Merkley said. “These USFS investments in rural Oregon counties with federal forest lands will help secure the resources they need to stay safe and strong, and I’ll keep fighting to uphold the federal government’s promise to continue this vital program.”

The federal payments have been allocated from the U.S. Forest Service and more is expected to come from the Bureau of Land Management.

The county-by-county breakdown for the $47.7 million is as follows:

Baker $848,413.48

$848,413.48 Benton $107,317.09

$107,317.09 Clackamas $1,042,555.50

$1,042,555.50 Coos $59,496.69

$59,496.69 Crook $1,169,189.57

$1,169,189.57 Curry $1,169,189.57

$1,169,189.57 Deschutes $941,995.57

$941,995.57 Douglas $6,669,845.06

$6,669,845.06 Grant $3,629,540.07

$3,629,540.07 Harney $1,356,685.33

$1,356,685.33 Hood River $545,725.60

$545,725.60 Jackson $1,462,463.54

$1,462,463.54 Jefferson $456,594.85

$456,594.85 Josephine $950,157.29

$950,157.29 Klamath $6,372,487.62

$6,372,487.62 Lake $2,417,282.25

$2,417,282.25 Lane $7,764,108.96

$7,764,108.96 Lincoln $1,298,614.26

$1,298,614.26 Linn $2,963,361.59

$2,963,361.59 Malheur $9,666.85

$9,666.85 Marion $1,052,853.70

$1,052,853.70 Morrow $159,751.08

$159,751.08 Multnomah $169,228.41

$169,228.41 Polk $3,559.62

$3,559.62 Tillamook $662,760.56

$662,760.56 Union $579,491.73

$579,491.73 Wallowa $1,082,694.16

$1,082,694.16 Wasco $779,258.08

$779,258.08 Wheeler $580,908.39

$580,908.39 Yamhill $158,984.75

TOTALS $47,782,384.36

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.