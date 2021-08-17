Home
Fire captain injured in Dixie Fire returns home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A fire captain injured fighting Northern California’s Dixie Fire is back home.

CAL FIRE reports the captain, whose identity has not been released, was flown to San Diego Friday.

The captain was strapped to a gurney but was able to greet and thank dozens of supporters who were on hand.

He was injured when a fire-weakened tree collapsed on him.

Three other firefighters were also struck by the tree, but they were not injured as seriously.

Officials say the captain is expected to make a full recovery, but it will be a gradual process.

