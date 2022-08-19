Fire Chief Horton of FD3 elected to a regional fire role

Ethan McReynolds
Posted by Ethan McReynolds August 18, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore – Fire District Three is looking for a new Fire Chief, its current Chief is moving on to a more regional position.

Bob Horton, the current Chief, was elected as the Vice-President of the Western Fire Chief’s Association.

It’s a regional association focused on intersecting technology and wildfire policy.

While he’ll be taking a step back from local operations in the Rogue Valley, he emphasized he will still be involved in the area, specifically with Fire District Three.

“I will stay engaged with some of the work here with fire district three as the chief strategy officer, so I will dabble in our local fire service which is where my passion is and be able to help continue to provide support to our communities,” Horton said.

Horton said the process for naming a new Chief will unfold in the next few weeks.

He says they will likely go with one of the organization’s two Chief Deputies as the new Chief.

