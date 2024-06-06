Fire crews to conduct prescribed burn in Josephine County Friday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – More than 30 firefighters will be working a prescribed burn in Josephine County on Friday.

The BLM, Medford District in partnership with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are hosting the exercise as part of collaborative fire training academy for entry level firefighters.

Crews will work on a 12 acre live fire at the Provolt Seed Orchard off Williams Highway. The burn will be used to clear tall grass in an area that will be used to stage helicopters during the upcoming fire season.

Community members can expect to see smoke in the area of Highway 238 and Williams Highway as early as 8 a.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.