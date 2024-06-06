Mount Shasta schools locked down after gun fired in area, suspect arrested

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – Some schools in Mount Shasta were put into lockdown Thursday after police received several reports of shots fired in the area of Berry Street and Mill Street.

According to a post on the Mount Shasta Police Department’s Facebook page, just before 11 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls about a man driving a white Jeep while firing a gun.

Upon arrival to the area, an officer learned that dispatch had received more reports of gunfire, this time near Smith Street.

At that point, police say schools in the immediate vicinity were place into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Just after 11 a.m. officers located the white Jeep, initiated a traffic stop and arrested Samuel Richard Bal, 33, from Yreka. Police found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson, registered to Bal, in the vehicle. They say approximately eight rounds had been fired.

The principal of Mount Shasta High School also took to Facebook writing, “due to a concern reported to us by the Mount Shasta Police Department, and out of an abundance of caution, we issued a school-wide lock down today at approximately 11:15 AM.”

The lockdown has since been lifted.