Fire Danger Level will rise to “Extreme” on Monday, says ODF

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Fire Danger Level will increase to Extreme or “red” on Monday, July 5 on lands protected by ODF in Jackson and Josephine County.
The following restrictions will be in place on Monday:
•The use of power saws is prohibited.
•The cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited.
•The mowing of dry or dead grass is prohibited.
•The operation of any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine not specifically mentioned above is prohibited.
The following fire prevention regulations are currently in effect and will remain in effect until the fire danger level drops significantly:
•Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, and designated locations.
•Debris burning, including burn barrels, is prohibited.
•Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in approved fire rings at designated campgrounds. In other locations, portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.
•Motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, may only be used on improved roads free of flammable vegetation, except when used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
•Fireworks are prohibited on or within 1/8 of a mile of forestland.
•Any electric fence controller in use shall be listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services; and operated in compliance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
•The use of exploding targets is prohibited.
•The use of tracer ammunition or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base is prohibited.
•Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling, except on state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher. All-terrain vehicles and motorcycles must be equipped with one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher.
More information on restrictions can be found on www.swofire.com.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.