Fire destroys home in Josephine County

WILDERVILLE, Ore. – One person was sent to the hospital after a house fire in Josephine County Tuesday night.

Rural Metro Fire said sometime around 7:50 p.m. on December 27, a two-story residence in the 5400 block of Fish Hatchery Road caught fire.

The home was reportedly destroyed and one occupant was sent to the hospital with burn injuries.

According to Rural Metro, multiple firefighters from agencies across Josephine County responded to the fire.

“Details of the injuries or the cause are not available at this time,” firefighters said. “Rural Metro is getting assistance in the investigation from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.”

No further information was available from Rural Metro.