Fire growing near Crater Lake

Crater Lake National Park- A fire burning in Crater Lake National Park has forced the closure of several trails.
The 2,400 acre Spruce Lake Fire was discovered July 29 after lightning hit the area. It’s burning near the western boundary of the park, about six miles west of Crater Lake.
The initial attack on the fire included rapellers and several other additional resources. While crews hit the flames hard, suppression efforts were hampered by high temperatures, unstable weather conditions and poor access.
Trail closures that have been instituted within Crater Lake National Park include:
- Pacific Crest Trail from the intersection of Lightning Springs Trail north to Red Cone Camp
- Bald Crater Loop Trail, from intersection of Pacific Crest Trail to Bert Creek Trail
- Bert Creek Trail
Crews hope to have the fire contained by August 14.