Fire-impacted businesses to set up shop in old City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The city of Jacksonville is letting two businesses affected by the Las Palmas fire open somewhere else in the city.

An attic fire at Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine in September temporarily closed the restaurant as well as two other businesses because of smoke damage.

Trotting Fox Boutique and Country Quilts and Gifts will be back open for business in November, thanks to the city.

The businesses will temporarily open at Jacksonville’s historic City Hall through the holiday season, but there’s some uncertainty about whether the small businesses can handle all the change.

“It’s not looking as good as I was hoping it would be. It’s really putting a big challenge on my business, and I am not quite sure if I will be able to continue to move forward. What we will do is salvage as much as we can, and hopefully, it’ll give us that little kick to keep going,” the owner of Trotting Fox Boutique, Helena Lopez, said.

Lopez says Trotting Fox is having a sale with big discounts when they reopen in the second week of November.

Third Thursday on Third Street will also have a fundraiser for Las Palmas next Thursday from 5:00-8:30.