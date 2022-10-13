Jackson County prioritizing voter security

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore – The Jackson County Elections Office says voter pamphlets should now be arriving in mailboxes.

The County Clerk wants everyone to know it’s taking the process very seriously.

Before the 2020 election, Jackson County improved security cameras at official drop box locations.

Election officials also want to remind the public that they are committed to ensuring your vote is cast securely and that there’s no voter fraud.

“We want our citizens to know that we take dropbox security as well as on-site security during everything, during all processes of the election very seriously,” Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker said.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 18th.

You can register online on the Secretary of State’s website.