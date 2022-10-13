Jackson County prioritizing voter security

Posted by Ethan McReynolds October 13, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore – The Jackson County Elections Office says voter pamphlets should now be arriving in mailboxes.

The County Clerk wants everyone to know it’s taking the process very seriously.

Before the 2020 election, Jackson County improved security cameras at official drop box locations.

Election officials also want to remind the public that they are committed to ensuring your vote is cast securely and that there’s no voter fraud.

“We want our citizens to know that we take dropbox security as well as on-site security during everything, during all processes of the election very seriously,” Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker said.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 18th.

You can register online on the Secretary of State’s website.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content